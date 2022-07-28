Jehan Daruvala sets sights on seventh podium finish in Hungary

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be looking to secure his seventh top-three finish as he heads to his next event in Hungary's Hungaroring race track this Sunday.

The 23-year-old chalked up his sixth podium of the season in France when he finished second last week.

It was also the fifth time this year he finished in the runner-up spot.

''The Hungaroring is a track that I really enjoy. While it is a purpose-built circuit, its tight, twisting corners have a street-track feel to them, making it very similar to Monaco,'' Jehan said.

''Of course, that means overtaking is always difficult here and qualifying will be absolutely crucial this weekend. We know that's an area we need to improve on but we're working hard to make that step up so we can fight at the front in the Feature race on Sunday,'' he added.

Jehan, who is also a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, has raced at the 4.3-km long track on the outskirts of Budapest several times in his career.

He finished second at the track while racing in Formula Renault in 2016 and followed that up with a third-place finish in European Formula 3 in 2017.

He also scored double points finish at the venue in his first F2 season in 2020. However, the track was absent from the F2 calendar last year.

The Hungarian round, which will run as a support event to the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, is the last before the series takes its annual summer break.

