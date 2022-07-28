Reliance joins Olympic body as principal partner

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said it will support the athletes in major multi-sport events as part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Reliance and IOA have entered into a long-term partnership under which the conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani will help sports federations and athletes prepare for events, such as Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The ''partnership that aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future,'' the firm said in a statement.

Under this partnership, RIL and IOA will also establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024.

As IOA's principal partner, Reliance will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events.

''In addition, the Olympic hospitality houses are a games tradition, and India's first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone,'' it said.

It will showcase India to the world at the pinnacle event of world sport.

Nita M Ambani, IOC Member and Director of Reliance, said, ''It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. Our partnership with the IOA reinforces Reliance Foundation's deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities''.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropy arm of Reliance.

''We are also very excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India's immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world,'' she said.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said an India house at Paris 2024 ''is a giant step in reiterating India's commitment to the Olympic Movement''.

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th prestigious IOC Session in June 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The IOC Session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement.

Most nations competing at the Olympics have a hospitality 'house', where they promote their country and hold parties for winning athletes.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, over 50 nations had set up their country-specific hospitality house, bringing to the games a combination of their country's cultural and sporting history.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will have India's first house.

