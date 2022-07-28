Left Menu

Soccer-Germany drop 'die Mannschaft' name for men's national team

The name was officially introduced a year after Germany won their fourth World Cup crown in Brazil in 2014 and was part of the branding around the national team. But a first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup and a round of 16 elimination at last year's European Championship did not help consolidate the name among disappointed German fans.

Germany on Thursday decided to drop the name "die Mannschaft" (the team) for its men's national soccer team, saying it may be a recognisable term abroad but was viewed critically at home. The name was officially introduced a year after Germany won their fourth World Cup crown in Brazil in 2014 and was part of the branding around the national team.

But a first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup and a round of 16 elimination at last year's European Championship did not help consolidate the name among disappointed German fans. Soccer officials, including Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, have said it was not respectful towards other national teams and was too arrogant a term.

A recent poll conducted showed it was time to drop it, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said. "According to polls and analysis the name 'die Mannschaft' has a high degree of recognition especially abroad where it stands for team spirit and success," Neuendorf said in a statement.

"But it is also fact that among fans here in this country it is viewed critically and is part of an emotional discussions." Germany have qualified for this year's World Cup in November/December in Qatar.

