Games-Yee gives England golden start to Commonwealth Games

Alex Yee gave England a golden start to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday, staging a dramatic late charge to win the men's sprint triathlon. Trailing top ranked Hayden Wilde by 15 seconds coming off the bike, Yee, urged on by massive crowds, ruthlessly hunted down the New Zealander during the 5km run, crossing the line with arms raised to a roaring ovation.

The victory provided a perfect launch to the 11-day competition for the hosts who have targeted a return to the top of the medal table. While it looked a dramatic finish it was actually a comfortable victory for Yee after Wilde was hit with a 10 second penalty for not properly putting his helmet in the basket at the bike transition.

Australia's Matthew Hauser completed the podium taking the bronze. "For me this is a home Games, the first time I have been able to race in front of my parents for a long time, this I would say is probably my greatest achievement ever," said Yee, who also beat Wilde to a silver at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I have a lot of time for Hayden, he is a great competitor and brought the best out of me every single day we race." That was certainly the case on Friday as Wilde led almost the entire event, which starts with a 750 metre swim followed by 20km on the bike and a 5km run.

The New Zealander was third out of the water with compatriot Tayler Reid and South African Jamie Riddle 15 seconds clear of Yee and working together on the bike the breakaway trio improved their advantage to 21 seconds. But on the second of four laps through the Birmingham suburbs Yee made a move trimming the deficit back to 15 seconds.

The 24-year-old immediately went on the charge and was soon on Wilde's shoulder then on a final uphill section made his decisive move surging to the front. Wilde would hit back retaking the lead, but knowing he had a 10 second penalty and a silver secured, he slowed and patted his great rival on the back as they approached the finish, allowing Yee to cross first and soak up the applause.

"We came here weeks in a row meticulously preparing for this and I spent so many sessions doing the same hill every time and when we got there I almost felt like I had done the race before," said Yee. "There were thousands of people out on the course and it was just crazy so I was making sure I was enjoying that but digging in and chasing Hayden as well."

England could add to their medal tally later on Friday in the women's event at Sutton Park where Olympic silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown is among the favourites for gold.

