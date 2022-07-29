Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualifies for semis

While Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s.

29-07-2022
CWG 2022: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualifies for semis
Srihari Nataraj (Photo: Olympic Khel/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

India's Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke swimming semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Nataraj finished third in heat 4 with a timing of 54.68s. While Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s.

In Men's 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat finished 14th with a clocking of 3:57.45. Meanwhile, in the triathlon, India was unsuccessful in their first triathlon appearance in the Commonwealth Games as Adarsh Muralidharan finished 30th and Vishwanath Yadav finished 33rd in the men's individual sprint final.

Adarsh Muralidharan finished with a time of 1:00:38 and Vishwanath Yadav finished with a time of 1:02:52. England's Alex Yee won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games on Friday, taking victory in the men's triathlon. Later in the day, the women's hockey team will face Ghana. The mixed badminton team would also be in action in the evening. (ANI)

