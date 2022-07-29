Left Menu

CWG 2022: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth starts campaign with win over Pakistan's Murad Ali

Kidambi Srikanth won the tie 21-7, 21-12.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:23 IST
CWG 2022: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth starts campaign with win over Pakistan's Murad Ali
Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth started his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Pakistan's Murad Ali in the group match. Srikanth gave a dominating performance in the second tie of the group match outclassing his opponent 21-7, 21-12.

The Pakistan player did try to stage a comeback in the second game of the tie but Srikanth kept his momentum. India now have a 2-0 lead in the match. Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is in action against Mahoor Shahzad in the third tie of the match. In the first tie, the mixed doubles duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Muhammed Irfan Syed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique.

The Indian duo wrapped up the opening game with a score of 21- 9. The Pakistani players made a strong start in the second game, forcing the Indian duo to commit a few errors and take a 6-4 lead. However, the Indian players kept their focus and won the tie 21-9, 21-12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

