Amol Muzumdar to continue as Mumbai head coach

Domestic veteran Amol Muzumdar will continue as the Mumbai head coach as the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) appointed him for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI by a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office-bearer on Friday.

Muzumdar had coached Mumbai in the last domestic season and under him the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions had made it to the summit clash in which they lost to Madhya Pradesh.

The 47-year-old right-handed batter has a staggering first-class record, having scored 11,167 runs in 171 matches, with a double hundred on debut.

