India's youngest athlete at CWG, Anahat Singh, makes winning start

India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, made a winning start in the women's singles competition here on Friday.

Anahat was too good for Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5 11-2 11-0 win in the round of 64.

Anahat was selected in the Indian team following her impressive run at the under-15 level including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year.

Another debutant, Abhay Singh, will be playing his singles opener against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands later on Friday.

