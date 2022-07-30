Left Menu

COVID-scare in Indian women's hockey team camp as Navjot in isolation

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:11 IST
India midfielder Navjot Kaur has been kept in isolation after her COVID-19 test returned inconclusive, causing a scare in the women's team camp at the Commonwealth Games.

India opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

''She has been kept in isolation. Her CT value is not infectious. She tested positive in the first test but in the second test her CT value improved and she can't infect others. She remains in isolation and there is a possibility that she might go back to India,'' a team source told PTI.

The 27-year-old from Kurukshetra was a member of the silver-winning team at the Asian Games in Jakarta and bronze winner from Incheon in 2014.

The 300-plus Indian contingent has been largely free from COVID so far in the Games. Two cricket team members, Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana, tested positive in India but have recovered. Meghana has already joined the team and Pooja is likely to join before the third game against Barbados on August 3.

Earlier this week, the Games organisers had said that the Games Village was reporting a dozen cases per day.

The Birmingham Games is the first multi-discipline event since the start of the pandemic to be held without major COVID-19 restrictions.

However, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has advised the country's contingent to curtail their public appearances and stay indoors in view of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

