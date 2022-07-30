Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Tavares joins Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan, the two clubs said on Saturday. Marseille, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Champions League, also turned Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi's loan move from Arsenal into a permanent deal earlier this month.

30-07-2022
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan, the two clubs said on Saturday. The 22-year-old joined Arsenal in July last year from Portuguese club Benfica and made 28 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side, registering one goal and two assists.

However, the left back has found himself surplus to requirements after the London club signed Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City. Marseille, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Champions League, also turned Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi's loan move from Arsenal into a permanent deal earlier this month.

