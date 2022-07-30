Left Menu

Garcia, Bogdan advance to meet in final of Poland Open

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:21 IST
Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Saturday to advance to her 12th career final, where she'll face Ana Bogdan.

Garcia will seek her ninth career WTA title and second this year after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open.

The Frenchwoman, who a day earlier ended top-ranked Iga Swiatek's clay-court winning streak, broke her 10th-seeded Italian opponent four times to improve to 3-0 against her.

The former world No. 4 served six aces on a rainy day in Warsaw en route to her 17th win in her past 20 matches.

Bogdan reached her first career WTA final by defeating Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5.

Garcia won their only previous encounter, beating the Romanian in the second round at Wimbledon in 2017. AP NRB NRB

