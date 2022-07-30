Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday nights drawing was an estimated 747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Mega Ball
- U.S.
- D.C.
- Illinois
- Virgin Islands
- megamillions.com
ALSO READ
Mexico says U.S. will increase work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans
U.S. Secret Service deleted texts sought in Jan. 6 probe, watchdog says
U.S. Senator Manchin opposes tax and climate proposal, Washington Post reports
N.Korea says Ukraine can't talk about sovereignty while aiding U.S.
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more