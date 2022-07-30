Motor racing-Russell takes first F1 pole of his career in Hungary

Britain's George Russell took the first pole position of his Formula One career with the fastest lap for Mercedes in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will have Ferrari's Carlos Sainz alongside on the front row for Sunday's race.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified only 10th after a loss of power in the final phase with Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc, 63 points adrift, qualifying in third place.

