Motor racing-Russell takes first F1 pole of his career in Hungary
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:39 IST
Britain's George Russell took the first pole position of his Formula One career with the fastest lap for Mercedes in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.
The 24-year-old will have Ferrari's Carlos Sainz alongside on the front row for Sunday's race.
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualified only 10th after a loss of power in the final phase with Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc, 63 points adrift, qualifying in third place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Mercedes contenders for podium rather than win, says Shovlin
Motor racing-Mercedes will be 'going for it' in France, says Russell
Motor racing-Mercedes cannot really help de Vries to F1, says Wolff
Motor racing-Hamilton expecting a tough weekend for Mercedes in Hungary
e-rickshaw driver killed after collision with Mercedes in Noida