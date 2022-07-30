Chanu's success inspires Indians: PM Modi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, and said her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.

Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India's first gold medal at the Games here on Saturday.

''The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes,'' Modi tweeted.

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

The Olympic silver medallist obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best.

She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.

With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

