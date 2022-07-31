Left Menu

Wenyi Ding takes US Junior, first Chinese male USGA winner

31-07-2022
Wenyi Ding became the first male Chinese winner in U.S. Golf Association history Saturday, beating Caleb Surratt 3 and 2 in the U.S. Junior Amateur final at Bandon Dunes.

The 17-year-old Ding was 8-up with eight holes to play in the 36-hole match, lost five straight, then halved the 34th to finish off the 18-year-old Surratt.

Ding, set to attend Arizona State in 2023, earned a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

The Tennessee-bound Surratt is from Indian Trail, North Carolina.

