Left Menu

Cricket-Fit-again Chahar and Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Dhawan led India to a 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies on Wednesday. Chahar spent nearly six months on the sidelines during which he also missed the Indian Premier League.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 09:24 IST
Cricket-Fit-again Chahar and Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs
Deepak Chahar Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Seamer Deepak Chahar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav recovered from injuries to feature in India's one-day squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe this month. India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 15-member squad which includes uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi. Dhawan led India to a 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies on Wednesday.

Chahar spent nearly six months on the sidelines during which he also missed the Indian Premier League. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has recovered from a wrist injury to return to the side but batsman KL Rahul, who underwent a sports hernia surgery and then tested positive for COVID-19, has been left out.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022