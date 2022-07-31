Left Menu

CWG 2022: President Murmu congratulates weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for clinching silver

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:07 IST
Bindyarani Devi. (Photo- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu lauded weightlifter Bindyarani Devi after she clinched a silver medal in the women's 55 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202 kg in the Women's 55 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best-ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!," tweeted Murmu. Bindyarani Devi successfully lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the women's 55kg category. In her second attempt, Bindyarani lifted 84kg without breaking a sweat. In her final snatch category attempt, Bindyarani nailed the 86kg snatch in her third attempt.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt for 114kg, she failed to lift it. In her final attempt of category 116kg, she lifted it with ease to claim the silver medal for India and fourth overall. The Indian weightlifter set a Commonwealth Games record with her final clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg category.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye won the gold medal with a combined lift of 203kg, one more than Bindyarani Devi. Earlier in the day, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Mirabai added one more gem to her crown and took home the gold as she added another medal to India's tally on day 2 of the CWG with a total of 201kg. (ANI)

