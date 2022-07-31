Left Menu

Jeev stays in contention despite 73, lies third at JCB Seniors golf

PTI | Uttoxeter | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:20 IST
Jeev stays in contention despite 73, lies third at JCB Seniors golf
Jeev Milkha Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's Jeev Milkha Singh was placed sole third at the end of the second round of JCB Championships on the Legends Tour for Seniors in Europe here.

Jeev, who shot 8-under 64 on the first day did not have the best of days and carded 1-over 73, but at 7-under total, he was only two shots behind Alex Cejka (69-66) and one behind first-round leader James Kingston (62-74).

Cejka, Kingston, and Jeev will go out in the lead group on Sunday.

Cejka posted four birdies and an eagle on the par five third hole to reach a nine under par total ahead of two-time Legends Tour winner Kingston, who had a rough day with a two-over par round of 74.

The weather was tricky but Jeev did well to hang in there despite a double bogey. Jeev, who was disappointed to have missed the cut at the Senior Open last week, is determined to make up this week. He is third heading into the final round and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Retief Goosen a shot further back on six-under-par.

On a day when the wind was much more than the first, Jeev said, ''After the first round of 64 it is never easy to follow up with a similar round. Things did not go my way, but I hung in to make sure I could have a shot in the final round.'' He birdied the sixth, but then dropped a double bogey on Par-3 ninth, where he had a birdie on the first day. That must have hurt. He birdied 11th, but gave away that shot on 16th and finished with 73.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022