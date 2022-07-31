Left Menu

SAFF U-20: Win against Sri Lanka provides team with confidence, says Head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam

India had won 4-0 against Sri Lanka in their previous SAFF U-20 Championship match

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:31 IST
SAFF U-20: Win against Sri Lanka provides team with confidence, says Head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam
Team India. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-20 national team will look to build on their win against Sri Lanka to carry the momentum forward in their next match against Nepal in the SAFF U-20 Championship which kicks off at 7 pm on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Speaking on the eve of the match, Head Coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said that the 4-0 victory against Sri Lanka "provides the team with much-needed confidence. But it is just the start."

"Winning matches is the most important part. Winning by a good margin gives the players the belief that they can break down rival defences. I hope we can carry the same mentality into the next game as well," said Venkatesh. "It is just a first win. It was a good performance against Sri Lanka. But we now need to focus on the next two matches against Nepal, and the Maldives," he quipped. "This result of course will give a lot of confidence to the boys, and they can come to the next game with a strong mindset."

Nepal has had a couple of good performances so far in the SAFF U-20 Championship, defeating the Maldives 4-0 and Sri Lanka 3-0 in their first two matches. Venkatesh feels that it will be a much closer fight between India and Nepal in the upcoming game. "The next game is very crucial for us, and the boys know that. It is a tough game, and Nepal have shown that they are a very good side. Both the teams are quite close. It is going to be a tough game again, but we need to play our game and get the job done," he averred. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022