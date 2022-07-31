Left Menu

CWG 2022: Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav's fiery spells help India bundle out Pakistan for 99

For India Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav bagged two wickets each. For Pakistan Muneeba Ali (32) was the top scorer for them.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:18 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sneh Rana's fiery spell and tight bowling performance by the Indian team helped them bundle out Pakistan for 99 in the 18 overs of the rain-curtailed match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. For India, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav bagged two wickets each. For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali (32) was the top scorer for them.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan's women's team got off to the bad start as they lost their opener Iram Javed who was dismissed by Meghna Singh after scoring zero runs. Captain Bismah Maroof then came out to bat and started smashing Indian bowlers all around the ground but her stint was cut short by Sneh Rana, scoring just 17 runs in 19 runs.

Rana who was in red-hot form gave another blow to the Pakistan team as she dismissed opener, Muneeba Ali. In the 10 over of the innings, Pakistan batters tried to open hands and play aggressive shots. Women in Blue bind Pakistan batters in all ways and restricted them to play big shots.

Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz played some good shots to keep the momentum going in the favour of their team. In the 15th over of the innings, Women in Green lost another wicket as Omaima Sohail was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs in 13 balls. Sohail's wicket invited Fatima Sana to the crease. Aliya Riaz played some attacking shots and smashed two fours in the over of Deepti Sharma. Riaz was later departed as she was run out by Meghna Singh after scoring 18 runs in 22 deliveries.

In the last over Pakistani batters could only manage to score just 99 runs. The all-around performance by Women in Blue bundled out Pakistan for 99 runs in 18 overs of the rain-curtailed match. Brief score: Pakistan 99 (Muneeba Ali 32, Aliya Riaz 18; Sneh Rana 2-15) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

