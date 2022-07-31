Soccer-Record crowd watches women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley

A record crowd of 87,192 were in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Women's European Championship final between England and Germany, beating the highest total recorded in either the men's or women's editions of the tournament.

The previous attendance record for a women's Euros match was when 68,871 fans were in the stands at Old Trafford to watch hosts England take on Austria in the opening match of the tournament earlier this month. The record for a men's game was in 1964 when 79,115 fans were in attendance for the final between hosts Spain and the Soviet Union at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Last year's men's Euro final between England and Italy at Wembley was attended by a reduced-capacity of 67,000 spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall attendance for the competition now stands at 574,875, more than double the previous record of 240,055 set in the Netherlands in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)