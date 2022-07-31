Left Menu

Soccer-Record crowd watches women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley

A record crowd of 87,192 were in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Women's European Championship final between England and Germany, beating the highest total recorded in either the men's or women's editions of the tournament. The previous attendance record for a women's Euros match was when 68,871 fans were in the stands at Old Trafford to watch hosts England take on Austria in the opening match of the tournament earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:09 IST
Soccer-Record crowd watches women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley

A record crowd of 87,192 were in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Women's European Championship final between England and Germany, beating the highest total recorded in either the men's or women's editions of the tournament.

The previous attendance record for a women's Euros match was when 68,871 fans were in the stands at Old Trafford to watch hosts England take on Austria in the opening match of the tournament earlier this month. The record for a men's game was in 1964 when 79,115 fans were in attendance for the final between hosts Spain and the Soviet Union at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Last year's men's Euro final between England and Italy at Wembley was attended by a reduced-capacity of 67,000 spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall attendance for the competition now stands at 574,875, more than double the previous record of 240,055 set in the Netherlands in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022