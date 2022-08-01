Motor racing-Vandoorne stretches Formula E lead after London weekend

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne stretched his lead in the electric Formula E championship on Sunday to 36 points with two races remaining after outscoring his title rivals in a London double-header. The Belgian added a fourth place on Sunday to his second on Saturday while closest rival, Jaguar's New Zealander Mitch Evans, failed to score due to mechanical failure in a race won by Brazilian Lucas di Grassi for Venturi.

Other contenders Edoardo Mortara and Jean-Eric Vergne also drew blanks. Britain's Jake Dennis, who won for Avalanche Andretti at London's ExCel Centre on Saturday, finished second with Dutch driver Nyck de Vries third for Mercedes.

Vandoorne now has 185 points to Evans' 149 with 58 remaining to be won in the final two races in Seoul next month. Mercedes extended their lead in the team standings to 36 points.

