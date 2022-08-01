Left Menu

Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke finals, Sajan finishes 9th

Continuing his impressive run, ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj advanced to the finals of the mens 50m backstroke event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.The 21-year-old clocked 25.38 to emerge the eighth fastest swimmer across semifinals to make his second final of the Birmingham Games.The seasoned Sajan Prakash, on the other hand, finished a disappointing ninth the mens 200m butterfly, his pet event.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 00:29 IST
Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke finals, Sajan finishes 9th
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Continuing his impressive run, ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj advanced to the finals of the men's 50m backstroke event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old clocked 25.38 to emerge the eighth fastest swimmer across semifinals to make his second final of the Birmingham Games.

The seasoned Sajan Prakash, on the other hand, finished a disappointing ninth the men's 200m butterfly, his pet event. Nataraj had clocked 25.52 seconds in heats, making the 50m backstroke semifinals. The Bengaluru swimmer had finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke final on Saturday night.

In the men's 200m butterfly, Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put on the reserve list as he was the ninth fastest swimmer overall. The top eight move to the final.

Prakash and Kieren Pollard from Australia clocked the same time leading to a swim off. He then produced a timing of 1:58.31 to win the swim off between the two to become the first reserve.

In case any one of the eight finalists would not have taken the pool or had withdrawn from the final race, Prakash would have taken his place.

But the Indian did not get the chance, finishing ninth.

Swim-off is a special swimming race in which the winner qualifies for the next level after failing to make it by the usual elimination races.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022