Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-New faces but same style make Guardiola's City favourites again

It is a sign of City's confidence that the three key players they have sold have been allowed to go to 'Big Six' rivals in England. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko have been handed to Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal while Raheem Sterling has moved to Thomas Tuchel's title-chasing Chelsea.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 07:32 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-New faces but same style make Guardiola's City favourites again

There will be a new look to Manchester City this season but don't expect the transfer movement to disrupt their domination of the Premier League as they defend their crown.

Having won four of the last five league titles, Pep Guardiola's side have allowed four first team players to leave the Etihad Stadium but have replaced them with new talent that should maintain their status as favourites for silverware again. It is a sign of City's confidence that the three key players they have sold have been allowed to go to 'Big Six' rivals in England.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko have been handed to Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal while Raheem Sterling has moved to Thomas Tuchel's title-chasing Chelsea. That relaxed approach came after City had already secured major additions to their strike force.

The biggest signing was the addition of Europe's most prolific young forward in 22-year-old Norwegian Erling Haaland who has averaged around a goal a game for Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and the Norway national side. Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, also 22, was signed from River Plate in January but then loaned back until the end of the season but is now a full part of Guardiola's squad.

Haaland is a classic 'number nine', a clear focal point for an attack who is a physical presence and strong in the air, but Guardiola is not planning on going too far away from his well-established approach. "We are not going to change the way we play, we are going to adapt to the quality these players have to involve (them) in the way we play. But we are not going to change... we did really quite well in these seasons," said the Spaniard.

The change is less radical in midfield. The Brazilian 37-year-old defensive midfielder Fernandinho has returned to end his career in his homeland and City have brought in England's Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

Like Fernandinho, Phillips could be part of a pairing with Spanish regular Rodri at the base of midfield in certain games or take those duties on his own when the former Atletico Madrid player is absent. While City have the option of playing more aerial crosses into the box, giving them an additional way of testing their opponents, at the back it should be business as usual with Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias ensuring minimal work for keeper Ederson.

But it is the creative presences of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden which should ensure that City are once again, despite their rivals' best efforts in the transfer market, the team to beat in the title race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022