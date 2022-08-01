Left Menu

Anurag Thakur hopes India will win more medals in CWG 2022

"I will like to congratulate Indian weightlifters and all other players of the Commonwealth Games. There's scope that we'll win more medals. Our hopes have been ascended, and we'll be winning more accolades in the coming time," Thakur said.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI).
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated Indian weightlifters and all Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games for 'ascending the hopes' of Indians by showcasing their performances at a global level, as a few of them have won medals for the country. "I will like to congratulate Indian weightlifters and all other players of the Commonwealth Games. There's scope that we'll win more medals. Our hopes have been ascended, and we'll be winning more accolades in the coming time," Thakur said.

Weightlifters have been the star performers for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far, and the trend continued on day 3 as 20-year-old Achinta Sheuli smashed the Games record by lifting a total of 313 kgs to win the gold medal in the men's 73 kgs category. Sheuli first broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. He then lifted 166 kg and 170 kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg-170 kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday. Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended up as the second-best lifter in the event. He had the best effort of 303kg (138kg 165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg 163kg). Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section.

His 143 kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best. Heading into clean and jerk with a five-kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166 kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered in his 170 kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in a total lift (313 kg). (ANI)

