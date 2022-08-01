Left Menu

CWG: Boxer Amit Panghal makes winning start, cruises to QFs

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:52 IST
Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed to the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control through out the three rounds.

He used his combination of right and left punches effectively and fought from a distance, compelling Berri to come forward and attack.

Panghal was quick to land a flurry of punches in each of the three rounds as Berri was no match for the Indian.

With the opening two rounds going in his favour, Panghal was content with defending in the final three minutes, saving his energy for tougher challenges ahead. He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Goald Coast he had clinched a silver.

