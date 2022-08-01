Golf-Donald replaces Stenson as Europe Ryder Cup captain

Former world number one Luke Donald has been named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup to replace Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"We're delighted to announce @LukeDonald as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain," Ryder Cup Europe wrote on Twitter on Monday.

