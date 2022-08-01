Athletics-Gemili parts way with American coach Reider - reports

British sprinter Adam Gemili has parted ways with American coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, British media reported on Monday. Gemili's agent was not immediately available to comment on the reports in The Guardian and The Telegraph.

Reider is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport - an independent body that deals with allegations of abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports - following multiple complaints. He denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

Last year, Gemili and Laviai Nielsen lost their UK Athletics funding after sticking with Reider and training at his Florida-based club despite warnings to "cease all association" with the coach following the allegations. Reider was warned and removed from last month's World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported.

The 28-year-old Gemili, who failed to qualify in the 200 metres heats at the worlds in Eugene, Oregon, is due to represent Team England in the 200m and 4x100m relay at the Commonwealth Games which are underway in Birmingham.

