Sports News Roundup: Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season; Austin Riley hands Braves 1-0 walk-off win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Alonso's Aston move is a surprise that also makes sense

Fernando Alonso's switch from Renault-owned Alpine to Formula One rivals Aston Martin in 2023 came as a surprise announcement on Monday but it also makes sense. The speed of the deal was perhaps the biggest shock, with Aston Martin wasting no time in replacing one of the sport's greats, four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, with another.

Games-'Heartbroken' Peaty says he's lost his spark after rare 100m defeat

Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty said he was heartbroken and missing his usual spark after suffering his first 100m breaststroke defeat in eight years at the Commonwealth Games. Peaty, once-dominant world record holder in the event and Commonwealth Games champion in 2014 and 2018, finished fourth in Sunday's final after leading at the halfway mark.

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dead at 88

Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell, one of the sports world's greatest winners as the anchor of a team that won 11 NBA championships, as well as the league's first black coach, died on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell, a five-time Most Valuable Player who was also outspoken on racial issues, passed away peacefully with his wife Jeannine by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account that did not state a cause of death.

Motor racing-Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season

Two times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from 2023 after the 41-year-old Spaniard signed a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday. Alonso joins from Renault-owned Alpine as replacement for Germany's four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, 35, who last week announced his retirement at the end of the current season.

MLB roundup: Austin Riley hands Braves 1-0 walk-off win

Austin Riley sliced a double to right-center field to drive in Matt Olson in the ninth inning and give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The winning rally came against Mark Melancon (3-9). With one out, Olson singled to left and Riley followed with his 31st double and second game-ending RBI of the season.

Athletics-Gemili parts way with American coach Reider

Britain's Adam Gemili has parted ways with American coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, the sprinter's agent confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Reider is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport - an independent body that deals with allegations of abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports - following multiple complaints.

NFL-Browns quarterback Watson faces six-game suspension - report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is to be suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy, a report on the league's website said on Monday. Many women came forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

A year after Olympic defection, Belarusian sprinter dreams of 2024 Paris Games

One year ago, sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's life was upended when she refused to board a plane back to her native Belarus after being kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics by her team. What began as a controversy over Tsimanouskaya's entry in the 4x400 metres relay snowballed into a defection that became one of the biggest stories of the Games and highlighted the pressure Belarusian athletes face for challenging authority.

Golf-Donald replaces Stenson as Europe Ryder Cup captain

Former world number one Luke Donald has been named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup to replace Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Stenson was removed as captain last month, hours before the Swede announced he was joining the lucrative Saudi-backed series and Englishman Donald later told Golf Week he would love to take over.

Soccer-Season starts now, says Rooney after win on DC United debut

DC United's new manager Wayne Rooney urged his side to use their 2-1 win over Orlando City as a platform for the rest of the Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign as the former Manchester United forward got his reign off to a successful start. Goals in added time from Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas gave DC United the win after Junior Urso had put Orlando ahead in the first half at Audi Field.

(With inputs from agencies.)