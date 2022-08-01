Left Menu

Soccer-Wales defender Rodon joins Rennes on loan from Spurs

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 23:29 IST
Wales defender Joe Rodon has joined Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais on a one-season loan with from Tottenham Hotspur with an option to make the deal permanent, the clubs said on Monday. The 24-year-old Rodon, who has 27 caps, has made a total of 24 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining the London club from Swansea City in 2020.

"Joe meets all the criteria of the profile sought. As an international, he needs to play. He also contributed a lot to the qualification of Wales for the World Cup. He is a true leader on the field," Rennes chairman Olivier Cloarec said. Rennes, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Europa League, host Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener on Sunday.

