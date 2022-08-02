CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team marches into final after win over Nigeria in SFs

Left Menu

It was another dominant performance from the Indian paddlers as they didn't allow Nigeria to take a win in any match.

02-08-2022
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Photo: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian men's table tennis team continued their winning ways as they marched into the final by defeating Nigeria by 3-0 in the semi-final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. It was another dominant performance from the Indian paddlers as they didn't allow Nigeria to take a win in any match.

In the first match of the tie, Indian duo Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a comfortable win against Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7. With this win, they led India 1-0 ahead in the tie. In the next match of the tie, India's experienced player Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Nigeria's Aruna Quadri 3-1 to give India a 2-0 lead in the table tennis men's team semi-final.

In the third match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the first game against Olajide Omotayo. It was a close game as the Indian paddler emerged victorious with an 11-9 scoreline. Sathiyan outclassed Olajide Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the men's singles contest as India beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the final where they will face Singapore. (ANI)

