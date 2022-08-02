Left Menu

Soccer-Eriksen spoke with 'every' Man Utd manager about move during Spurs spell

"At Spurs I've spoken to every manager who's been here at Manchester United to see what the situation was," Eriksen told reporters. "But I was at Spurs at the time and I really couldn't see myself playing in another English team.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:40 IST
Soccer-Eriksen spoke with 'every' Man Utd manager about move during Spurs spell
Christian Eriksen Image Credit: Wikipedia

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen said he held talks with "every" Manchester United manager during his time at Tottenham Hotspur before finally joining the club on a free transfer from Brentford in July. Eriksen spent nearly seven seasons with Spurs between 2013-2020 and made more than 300 appearances for the club. During that period, Manchester United had four managers - David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eriksen, who left Spurs to join Inter Milan in 2020, said last week that new United manager Erik ten Hag's vision for the club was a big factor in his reason to sign. "At Spurs, I've spoken to every manager who's been here at Manchester United to see what the situation was," Eriksen told reporters.

"But I was at Spurs at the time and I really couldn't see myself playing in another English team. "For me, it wasn't the (right) timing. I was at Spurs for a long time and I wanted to try something abroad and I went to Inter and ended up having a lovely time."

Eriksen also said he is willing to play wherever Ten Hag asks him to, and that he would have no problem playing alongside Bruno Fernandes, who has a similar skillset to the Dane. "Before I came, I spoke to him (Ten Hag) about how he sees me as a player and where he sees me," Eriksen said.

"He puts the team out and picks who's going to start, and then from there on you adapt to whoever you're playing with. But I can't see any problem playing with Bruno." United begins the new season with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022