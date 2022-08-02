Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa seamer Rabada a doubt for England test series

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of two Twenty20 Internationals against Ireland this week and is also a doubt for the three-match test series against England as he works his way back from a medial ligament injury in his ankle.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 12:05 IST
Cricket-South Africa seamer Rabada a doubt for England test series
Kagiso Rabada Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of two Twenty20 Internationals against Ireland this week and is also a doubt for the three-match test series against England as he works his way back from a medial ligament injury in his ankle. Rabada is a key strike bowler for South Africa in the longer format and his absence would be a huge blow to the tourists' hopes of success in the England series, which starts at Lord's on Aug. 17.

Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday the 27-year-old would be closely monitored ahead of the test series but offered no time frame on a potential return to action. He is definitely out of the T20 games against Ireland that will be played in Bristol on Wednesday and Friday.

South Africa will look to cement their lead in the World Test Championship with a series win against a resurgent England, who have been fearsome with the bat under new coach Brendon McCullum, beating India and New Zealand in their last four tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022