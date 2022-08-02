Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts

Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The cardboard being used also posed a fire hazard, the club said, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax Amsterdam has banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The club has told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

It was no longer possible for the players to fulfill all the requests and when players walked by without handing over a shirt they were often criticized as arrogant, the club said. The cardboard is used also posed a fire hazard, the club said, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

