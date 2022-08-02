Motor racing-Portuguese GP to open 2023 MotoGP season

Left Menu

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the MotoGP's season-opening race in 2023, organisers said on Tuesday.

02-08-2022
The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the MotoGP's season-opening race in 2023, organizers said on Tuesday. Qatar has opened the MotoGP season since 2007, apart from 2020 when the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Qatar's Lusail circuit is set to undergo extensive renovation and will only be able to host a race following the completion of work. "The full, provisional 2023 MotoGP calendar will be published by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) in due course, but the first event can already be confirmed," MotoGP said in a statement.

"The 2023 Portuguese GP will mark the first time the MotoGP calendar has begun in Europe since 2006 and will be only the third season opener held in Europe in more than three decades." The race will take place at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao from March 24-26 next year.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo secured his first win of the 2022 season in a drama-filled Portuguese Grand Prix in April.

