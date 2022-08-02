Left Menu

Cricket-Robinson returns to England test squad for South Africa series

Robinson has himself only recently returned to action after a back problem and will test his fitness in a four-day game for the England Lions against touring South Africa in Canterbury starting next Tuesday. Sam Billings, who had been cover for concussed wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, drops out of the squad that beat India by seven wickets last month - a fourth win in a row under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:35 IST
Cricket-Robinson returns to England test squad for South Africa series
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England have recalled fit again fast bowler Ollie Robinson for the first two tests of their three-match series against South Africa that starts at Lord’s on Aug. 17 as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton. Robinson has himself only recently returned to action after a back problem and will test his fitness in a four-day game for the England Lions against touring South Africa in Canterbury starting next Tuesday.

Sam Billings, who had been cover for concussed wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, drops out of the squad that beat India by seven wickets last month - a fourth win in a row under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Robinson’s last test was against Australia in Hobart in January. He has 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine appearances to date.

The squad is for the first two matches of the series at Lord's and then Old Trafford (Aug. 25-29) and will be reassessed ahead of the third and final game at The Oval (Sept. 8-12). England squad:

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022