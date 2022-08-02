Left Menu

Soccer-EA Sports to take over LaLiga sponsorship from Santander

Videogame maker EA Sports will replace Spanish bank Santander as the title sponsor of LaLiga soccer competitions, the Spanish sports league said on Tuesday. In a first for an international company after years of sponsorship by Spanish banks, EA Sports will take over as LaLiga's title sponsor from the 2023/24 season in an agreement for the medium term, LaLiga said in a statement, without specifying the duration or any financial details.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:15 IST
In a first for an international company after years of sponsorship by Spanish banks, EA Sports will take over as LaLiga's title sponsor from the 2023/24 season in an agreement for the medium term, LaLiga said in a statement, without specifying the duration or any financial details. EA Sports, a unit of California-based Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games, will sponsor Spain's top two divisions, as well as the annual youth championship LaLiga Promises and gaming tournament eLaLiga.

"This partnership will offer (...) significant improvements in match broadcasting, increased interaction with fans and joint commitments to support youth soccer initiatives," the LaLIga statement said. EA Sports in May announced the end of their relationship with world soccer's governing body FIFA from next year and the change of the name of its best-selling virtual soccer game to EA SPORTS FC from EA SPORTS FIFA.

