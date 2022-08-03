Left Menu

Soccer-Canada's Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

"It's a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I've decided that I will donate this year's World Cup earnings to charity." Davies was the first soccer player to become a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, saying he understood what those who were forced to flee for their own safety went through.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:11 IST
Bayern Munich and Canada defender Alphonso Davies has said he will donate his 2022 World Cup earnings to charity. Davies was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada and said he wants to show his gratitude by giving something back.

"Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. It enabled me to live my dreams," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/AlphonsoDavies/status/1554414082391932929 on Tuesday. "It's a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I've decided that I will donate this year's World Cup earnings to charity."

Davies was the first soccer player to become a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, saying he understood what those who were forced to flee for their own safety went through. Canada will kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Belgium, ranked number two in the world, in Group F, before facing Croatia and Morocco.

