Belgium to deliver F-16's to Ukraine in 2024 -VRT News
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:51 IST
Belgium will supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets this year, Belgian broadcaster VRT said on Friday citing the country's defence ministry.
The Belgian government had earlier planned the first delivery of F-16's it had promised Ukraine in 2025.
