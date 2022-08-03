NFL-Saints receiver Baker suspended for six games

Left Menu

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league said on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was also handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:41 IST
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old out of South Alabama was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft before being relegated to the team's practice squad for most of last season, appearing in just two games.

An NFL spokesperson said Baker is eligible to participate in all pre-season practices and games and will be allowed to return to the active roster following the team's Week Six game against Cincinnati. The news comes a day after Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was also handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

