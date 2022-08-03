Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 09:12 IST
Silver in CWG will go long way in making badminton even more popular: PM
  • India

The silver medal won by India in the team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games will go a long way in making the game even more popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

He congratulated every member of the squad and said he was proud of their accomplishment.

Defending champion India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday. ''Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come,'' Modi tweeted.

