Focused on batting deep and winning the match for my team: Suryakumar Yadav after match-winning knock against WI

Yadav scored an amazing 76 off 44 balls and was adjudged as Man of the Match for his knock.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:05 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • St Kitts and Nevis

Following his match-winning knock against West Indies in the third T20I, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav said that he focused on batting deep and winning the game for his team. A brilliant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and his stand with batter Shreyas Iyer powered India to a seven-wicket win over the hosts West Indies in the third T20I of five-match series on Wednesday.

"Really happy with the way things went. Was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs after Rohit went back inside. We saw yesterday what happened in the second innings. Was important for someone to bat deep and win the game, that's what I have focussed on. Just backed myself and enjoyed it," said Yadav in a post-match presentation. The five-match series is currently in hands of India by 2-1.

West Indies posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Kyle Mayers, who scored 73 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Other batters like Nicholas Pooran (22) and Rovman Powell (23) also posted some notable contributions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's pick of the bowlers with a spell of 2/35 in four overs.

Chasing 165, Indian captain Rohit Sharma got retired hurt while batting. Then Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav put on a superb stand which powered India to a victory. Yadav scored an amazing 76 off 44 balls. Rishabh Pant also played a solid knock of 33* off 26 balls. Yadav was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant half-century, his fifth in 20 T20I innings. (ANI)

