Motor racing-Williams retain Albon in multi-year deal beyond 2023
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:38 IST
British-born Thai driver Alex Albon is staying at Williams next year and beyond after agreeing a multi-year deal, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
There was no word on his future team mate. The second seat is currently filled by Canadian Nicholas Latifi.
