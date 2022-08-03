Left Menu

Motor racing-Williams retain Albon in multi-year deal beyond 2023

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:38 IST
Motor racing-Williams retain Albon in multi-year deal beyond 2023
British-born Thai driver Alex Albon is staying at Williams next year and beyond after agreeing a multi-year deal, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

There was no word on his future team mate. The second seat is currently filled by Canadian Nicholas Latifi.

