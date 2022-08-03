Left Menu

CWG 2022: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas storm into semi-finals

Featherweight boxer Hussamuddin overpowered Tryagain Morning Ndevelo 4-1 in a close match to advance to the semi-finals.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:55 IST
CWG 2022: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas storm into semi-finals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mohammad Hussamuddin and Nitu Ghanghas have entered the semi-finals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday. Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in the men's 57kg featherweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

Featherweight boxer Hussamuddin overpowered Morning Ndevelo 4-1 in a close match to advance to the semi-final match. His triumph assured the Indian boxing contingent of a medal at the Games. Hussamuddin had stormed into the quarter-finals with a victory over Bangladesh boxer Mohammad Salim Hossain.

Earlier, the two-time world youth champion Nitu Ghanghas defeated Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of the women's minimumweight category at Birmingham 2022. The win assures her of a medal at the Games. The 21-year-old Indian pugilist will be up against Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon in the semi-final on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022