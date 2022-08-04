Rugby-Pollard called up to Wallabies squad after Porecki concussion
Australia have called inexperienced hooker Billy Pollard into their squad for their first two matches in the Rugby Championship against Argentina after Dave Porecki suffered a concussion in training. Australia coach Dave Rennie, who has had to deal with a lengthy injury list this season, will name his team for Saturday's test later on Thursday.
Australia have called inexperienced hooker Billy Pollard into their squad for their first two matches in the Rugby Championship against Argentina after Dave Porecki suffered a concussion in training. The 20-year-old will fly to Argentina as cover while Porecki, who started all three tests against England in July, goes through the 12-day protocol obligatory for players who sustain serious head knocks.
Porecki's absence means a likely start for Folau Fainga'a in Saturday's first test against the Pumas in Mendoza with Lachlan Lonergan backing up from the bench. Pollard enjoyed a breakout season with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby this year and played seven matches despite being behind three Wallabies hookers in the pecking order at the Canberra-based side.
The target of National Rugby League (NRL) clubs before choosing the 15-man game, Pollard started two matches for the Australia "A" team in the Pacific Nations Cup last month. Australia coach Dave Rennie, who has had to deal with a lengthy injury list this season, will name his team for Saturday's test later on Thursday.
