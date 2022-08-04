Left Menu

Rugby-Pollard called up to Wallabies squad after Porecki concussion

Australia have called inexperienced hooker Billy Pollard into their squad for their first two matches in the Rugby Championship against Argentina after Dave Porecki suffered a concussion in training. Australia coach Dave Rennie, who has had to deal with a lengthy injury list this season, will name his team for Saturday's test later on Thursday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-08-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 05:55 IST
Rugby-Pollard called up to Wallabies squad after Porecki concussion
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia have called inexperienced hooker Billy Pollard into their squad for their first two matches in the Rugby Championship against Argentina after Dave Porecki suffered a concussion in training. The 20-year-old will fly to Argentina as cover while Porecki, who started all three tests against England in July, goes through the 12-day protocol obligatory for players who sustain serious head knocks.

Porecki's absence means a likely start for Folau Fainga'a in Saturday's first test against the Pumas in Mendoza with Lachlan Lonergan backing up from the bench. Pollard enjoyed a breakout season with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby this year and played seven matches despite being behind three Wallabies hookers in the pecking order at the Canberra-based side.

The target of National Rugby League (NRL) clubs before choosing the 15-man game, Pollard started two matches for the Australia "A" team in the Pacific Nations Cup last month. Australia coach Dave Rennie, who has had to deal with a lengthy injury list this season, will name his team for Saturday's test later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022