CWG Games: President lauds Tejaswin Shankar for bringing glory to nation

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

''My best wishes for many more inspiring feats,'' Murmu tweeted.

A last minute addition to the athletics team, Shankar on Wednesday clinched a bronze in the final.

''Excellent performance by Tejaswin Shankar in winning the bronze medal. Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames. You displayed exemplary resolve to bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for many more inspiring feats,'' the president said in a tweet.

