CWG Games: President lauds Tejaswin Shankar for bringing glory to nation

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.My best wishes for many more inspiring feats, Murmu tweeted.A last minute addition to the athletics team, Shankar on Wednesday clinched a bronze in the final.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

''My best wishes for many more inspiring feats,'' Murmu tweeted.

A last minute addition to the athletics team, Shankar on Wednesday clinched a bronze in the final.

''Excellent performance by Tejaswin Shankar in winning the bronze medal. Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames. You displayed exemplary resolve to bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for many more inspiring feats,'' the president said in a tweet.

