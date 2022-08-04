Left Menu

Athletics-Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint

"I didn't feel any pressure." Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah swept the 100m podium for Jamaica at the senior World Championships in Oregon last month, having done the same in a different order at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:25 IST
Athletics-Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2 in the 100 meters at the world junior championships in Colombia on Wednesday, sending out a message that the Caribbean island nation's dominance of women's sprinting is unlikely to end any time soon. The 17-year-old comfortably defended the under-20 title she won in Nairobi last year in a time of 10.95 seconds, with her schoolmate Serena Cole edging American Shawnti Jackson for silver at Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

"Coming out, my mindset wasn't about a personal best or championship record, it was to defend my title," Clayton told the World Athletics website. "I didn't feel any pressure."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah swept the 100m podium for Jamaica at the senior World Championships in Oregon last month, having done the same in a different order at last year's Tokyo Olympics. American Jackson, 17, is the daughter of former world champion 400m hurdler Bershawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022