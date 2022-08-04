Athletics-Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint

Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2 in the 100 meters at the world junior championships in Colombia on Wednesday, sending out a message that the Caribbean island nation's dominance of women's sprinting is unlikely to end any time soon. The 17-year-old comfortably defended the under-20 title she won in Nairobi last year in a time of 10.95 seconds, with her schoolmate Serena Cole edging American Shawnti Jackson for silver at Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

"Coming out, my mindset wasn't about a personal best or championship record, it was to defend my title," Clayton told the World Athletics website. "I didn't feel any pressure."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah swept the 100m podium for Jamaica at the senior World Championships in Oregon last month, having done the same in a different order at last year's Tokyo Olympics. American Jackson, 17, is the daughter of former world champion 400m hurdler Bershawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)