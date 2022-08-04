CWG 2022: Duo of Senthilkumar-Abhay reaches last 16 stage, Chinappa-Sandhu crash out in mixed doubles

Indian men's doubles squash pair of Senthilkumar Velavan and Abhay Singh defeated the British Virgin Islands duo of Joe Chapman and Luca Reich in their round of 32 match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday. With this, they have qualified for the round of 16. They won the match by 11-3, 11-1. The Indian duo was extremely dominant as they won both the games by comprehensive margins.

On the other hand, the mixed doubles duo of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu lost their round of 16 match to the Australian duo of Donna Lobban and Cameron Philley. They have crashed out of the race for a mixed doubles medal after they were outclassed by the Aussie pairing within just two games by 11-8, 11-9. Both the games were well contested, but not good enough competition was put up by the Indians.

Earlier today, the women's doubles duo of Sunayana Kuruvila and Anahat Singh won their match against Sri Lanka by 2-0 in their round of 32 match to progress into last 16. They defeated the Lankan duo of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly by 11-9, 11-4 in just two games.

Later tonight, India's squash players Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be in action in their mixed doubles round of 16 match. From 12:30 AM, women's doubles duo of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal will be in action in their round of 16 match.

The Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)