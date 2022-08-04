Left Menu

Games-Two missing members of Sri Lanka team located, one still missing

Two-of-three members of the Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games team who had been reported missing have been located," the West Midlands police said on Thursday. "Two people – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were reported missing on Aug. 1," said the West Midlands police in an email to Reuters.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:08 IST
Games-Two missing members of Sri Lanka team located, one still missing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two-of-three members of the Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games team who had been reported missing have been located," the West Midlands police said on Thursday. The Sri Lanka National Olympic Committee confirmed to Reuters the missing athletes were wrestler Yoda Pedige Shanith Chathuranga, judoka Marappulige Chamila Dilani and judo official Tikiri Hannadige Duminda Asela De Silva.

The West Midlands police would not confirm the names of which members had been found and were continuing their investigation into the third missing person. "Two people – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were reported missing on Aug. 1," said the West Midlands police in an email to Reuters. "Both have now been located and are no longer missing.

"Today (Aug. 4), we’ve received a report of a third man in his 20s as missing. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him." Team members were not immediately available to comment.

A team spokesman told Reuters that athletes had handed over passports and other valuables to their respective sports discipline officials for safe keeping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global
4
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022