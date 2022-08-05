Soccer-Napoli's Gaetano handed two-match ban for match-fixing joke

Napoli midfielder Gianluca Gaetano has been handed a two-match ban for making a joke about match-fixing over the phone, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Friday. The 22-year-old -- on loan at recently promoted Cremonese at that time -- sent a WhatsApp message to Como player Vittorio Parigini four days before their Serie B clash in May asking if he could let his team win.

The message said "Will you leave us the three points on Friday?" followed by two laughing emojis. Gaetano was charged with violation of the principles of sport fairness and ethics and was also fined 4,500 euros ($4,583.25). Cremonese will have to pay a 5,000 euro fine.

Visiting Cremonese won the game 2-1. The player will miss games against Verona on Aug. 15 and Monza on Aug. 21.

($1 = 0.9818 euros)

